Trump: ‘We’re going to win the fight’ with China

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 31, 2019 01:05
US President Donald Trump said the US is going to “win the fight” with China on Friday night, Reuters reported. 
 
He confirmed that tariffs are set to go in place on Sunday and that, unless canceled, the trade meeting in September is still on. 



