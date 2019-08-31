Trump: ‘We’re going to win the fight’ with China

US President Donald Trump said the US is going to “win the fight” with China on Friday night, Reuters reported.



He confirmed that tariffs are set to go in place on Sunday and that, unless canceled, the trade meeting in September is still on.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });