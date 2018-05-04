Trump: 'Who signs a deal when they're shouting: Death to America?'

Speaking at the NRA convention in Dallas Texas Friday night US President Donald Trump argued against the Iran deal made by the previous administration by arguing that the deal should not have been made as long as Iranians are shouting "Death to America."



He also argued that John Kerry is "not the best negotiator we've ever seen."



When addressing the crowd the US President said: "You know what gets you nuclear war? Weakness gets you nuclear war."



While discussing gun laws Trump made the comparison between banning guns and banning cars because terrorists use them to attack civilians.



