May 05 2018
|
Iyar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump: 'Who signs a deal when they're shouting: Death to America?'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 4, 2018 22:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Speaking at the NRA convention in Dallas Texas Friday night US President Donald Trump argued against the Iran deal made by the previous administration by arguing that the deal should not have been made as long as Iranians are shouting "Death to America."

He also argued that John Kerry is "not the best negotiator we've ever seen."

When addressing the crowd the US President said: "You know what gets you nuclear war? Weakness gets you nuclear war."

While discussing gun laws Trump made the comparison between banning guns and banning cars because terrorists use them to attack civilians.  


Related Content

Breaking news
May 5, 2018
Iran's Rouhani criticizes ban on Telegram messaging app

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut