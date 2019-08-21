Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump calls Danish leader's statement on selling Greenland inappropriate

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 19:14
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Danish prime minister's statement that selling Greenland was absurd was inappropriate and not nice.

Trump on Tuesday called off his September visit to Denmark after the country's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, called his idea of the United States purchasing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory rich in natural resources, "absurd."


