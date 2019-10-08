Trump defends U.S. relations with Turkey after bipartisan backlash

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to defend Washington's relationship with Turkey after a bipartisan backlash over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria in a move that critics fear opens the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces.





"So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet. They have also been good to deal with, helping me to save many lives at Idlib Province, and returning, in very good health, at my request, Pastor Brunson, who had many years of a long prison term remaining." Trump wrote in a two part tweet.



"Also remember, and importantly, that Turkey is an important member in good standing of NATO. He is coming to the U.S. as my guest on November 13th. #ENDENDLESSWARS,"

