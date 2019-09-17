Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump does not see oil reserve release after Saudi attacks

By REUTERS
September 17, 2019 21:25
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not think it would be necessary to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying oil prices have not spiked very much.

He added he was prepared to release the oil reserves, but told reporters: "I don't think we need it."


