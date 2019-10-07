Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump doubles down on decision to withdraw U.S. troops from military engagements

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 18:41
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from military engagements after his administration announced ending engagements in northeastern Syria, insisting that he was elected to wind down U.S. military operations overseas and the moves could always be reversed.

"I was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars, where our great Military functions as a policing operation to the benefit of people who don't even like the USA. The two most unhappy countries at this move are Russia & China, because they love seeing us bogged down, watching over a quagmire, & spending big dollars to do so," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter."We will be focused on the big picture, knowing we can always go back & BLAST!" he added.


