Trump expects Iran sanctions to work; military option would work

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 19:52
   U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he expected sanctions to "work" on Iran and that he preferred that strategy to military action.

"I think the sanctions work," Trump said during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison. "The military would work. That's a very severe form of winning."


