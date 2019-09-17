Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump lists Waddell, Kellogg, O'Brien among possible Bolton successors

By REUTERS
September 17, 2019 21:27
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the five candidates he is considering to become his new national security adviser include former deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell, Vice President Mike Pence's top security aide Keith Kellogg and U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the other possible successors to John Bolton, the hawkish national security adviser he fired last week, were Fred Fleitz, a former CIA analyst and one-time aide to Bolton, and Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, under secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy. (Reporting By Jeff Mason, writing by Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


