Trump nominates Peter Gaynor to be FEMA chief- White House

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Peter Gaynor to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the White House said in a statement.



Gaynor, FEMA's deputy administrator, had been acting chief of the agency, which oversees the government response to disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator since March, when Brock Long left the post. The White House withdrew a different nominee from consideration for the job in September.



