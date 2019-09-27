Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump nominates Peter Gaynor to be FEMA chief- White House

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 04:50
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Peter Gaynor to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the White House said in a statement.

Gaynor, FEMA's deputy administrator, had been acting chief of the agency, which oversees the government response to disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator since March, when Brock Long left the post. The White House withdrew a different nominee from consideration for the job in September.


