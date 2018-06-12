June 12 2018
Trump says expects 'signing' after 'fantastic' talks with Kim

By REUTERS
June 12, 2018 07:59
SINGAPORE - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un had made "a lot of progress" and said the two sides expected to sign an unspecified agreement.

Asked by reporters how the talks were going, Trump said: "A lot of progress - really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We're going now for a signing." He gave no further details.

Trump made the remarks as he and a Kim walked around Singapore's Capella hotel after a working lunch aimed at discussing ways to end the nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.


