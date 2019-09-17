Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says not looking to meet Iran’s Rouhani at U.N. meeting

By REUTERS
September 17, 2019 21:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is not looking to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a United Nations meeting at the end of the month.

He said he would prefer not to meet but that he did not rule it out. Rouhani said on Monday he would not meet Trump at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 17, 2019
United Torah Judaism and Yamina to recommend Netanyahu for PM

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut