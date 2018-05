WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.



"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said on Twitter.





The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 May 2018