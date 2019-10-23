Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump to make statement on Syria conflict Wednesday morning

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 15:52
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a statement on the conflict in Syria later on Wednesday, calling the creation of a safe zone a "big success on the Turkey/Syria Border."

Trump, in a tweet, said he would make remarks at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) at the White House.


October 23, 2019
