June 21 2018
|
Tammuz, 8, 5778
|
Trump to meet Jordan's King Abdullah at White House June 25

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 17:51
WASHINGTON- US President Donald Trump will welcome King Abdullah of Jordan to the White House on June 25, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"Trump looks forward to reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship between the United States and Jordan. The leaders will discuss issues of mutual concern, including terrorism, the threat from Iran and the crisis in Syria, and working towards a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," it said.

Abdullah met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a surprise meeting Monday in Amman in which they discussed regional issues.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


