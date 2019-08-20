Trumps not buying Tlaib’s tears, ‘she hates Israel’

US President Donald Trump slammed Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday after she openly wept when discussing her decision not to visit her grandfather in the West Bank.

Tlaib was granted permission to enter the country provided she doesn’t use the visit to support boycotting it. She declined to do so.

“Sorry,” Trump tweeted, “I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears.”

Trump said he watched her “violence, craziness and, most importantly, words for too long.”

“She hates Israel and all Jewish people,” he said, “she is an anti-Semite.”

He added that Tlaib and her “friends” are the “new face of the Democratic Party.”

