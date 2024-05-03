Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US temporarily suspends assembly of floating dock off Gaza and hands control to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US CENTCOM announced on Friday that it had suspended the construction of the floating pier off of Gaza and had handed over control to Israel.

The pier has been partially built and is being moved to the Port of Ashdod due to unsafe weather conditions.

The pier will finish construction before being placed on the Gaza shoreline where aid can be directly delivered to the population.

Canada police arrest 'hit squad members' linked to murder of Sikh leader
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:04 PM
MK Efrat Rayten says she will not run for Labor Party leadership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 06:39 PM
CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:34 PM
Rains in southern Brazil kill at least 31, more than 70 still missing
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:11 PM
Families of fallen soldiers protest new head of Military Intelligence
By MATAN WASSERMAN
05/03/2024 05:56 PM
Nine killed in strike on displacement camp in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 05:17 PM
Judge says gag order won't prevent Trump from testifying in case
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 05:15 PM
Russia says it is ready for 'serious' Ukraine peace proposals
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 04:46 PM
Russia says drove Ukraine army from 211 sq. miles of territory this year
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 04:17 PM
Houthis say they will target ships heading to Israeli ports
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 04:08 PM
Russia says it will retaliate if Denmark restricts ship movement
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 03:55 PM
Woman moderately wounded from shrapnel after IDF intercepts launch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 02:25 PM
Protesters demonstrate against government outside of Benny Gantz's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 01:56 PM
WHO: Contingency plan for Rafah incursion is mere 'band-aid'
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 01:23 PM
Hamas Head of Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh returns to Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 01:19 PM