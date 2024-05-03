US temporarily suspends assembly of floating dock off Gaza and hands control to Israel

US CENTCOM announced on Friday that it had suspended the construction of the floating pier off of Gaza and had handed over control to Israel.

The pier has been partially built and is being moved to the Port of Ashdod due to unsafe weather conditions.

Update on the Construction of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability in Mediterranean SeaYesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) temporarily paused offshore assembly of the floating pier in the vicinity of Gaza due to sea state considerations. Forecasted high winds and… pic.twitter.com/cIY2TUn7NX — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 3, 2024

The pier will finish construction before being placed on the Gaza shoreline where aid can be directly delivered to the population.