June 04 2018
|
Sivan, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Turkey, U.S. endorse roadmap for Syria's Manbij

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 17:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkey and the United States have endorsed a roadmap for northern Syria's Manbij and underlined their mutual commitment to its implementation, the two sides said in a joint statement following a meeting of foreign ministers in Washington on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also discussed their future cooperation in Syria and steps to be taken to ensure stability and security in Manbij, the statement said.

The two ministers also agreed to hold further meetings to resolve current bilateral issues, and said the NATO allies remained committed to addressing their common concerns "in the spirit of allied partnership."


Related Content

Breaking news
June 4, 2018
Israelis injured in a road accident in India's Spiti Valley

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut