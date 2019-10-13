Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish-led forces seize highway 30 km deep into Syria -ministry

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 16:12
ISTANBUL - Turkish-led forces have seized control of Syria's M4 highway, some 30-35 km (19-22 miles) deep into Syrian territory, as part of its incursion against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry made the announcement on Twitter, referring to the main road that runs parallel to the Turkish border in northeast Syria.


