Two Palestinians arrested with knife near Rina Shnerb murder site

IDF forces arrested two Palestinians who were acting suspiciously near Ein Bubin natural spring in the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon.



During a search of their belongings, a knife was found on one of the men. The suspects have been taken to be interrogated by Israeli police.



The Ein Bubin spring was the location of the tragic murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb in a terrorist attack that happened three weeks ago.



