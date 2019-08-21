Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan

Two American service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the NATO press office said without elaborating.





The names of the U.S. service members killed in action were being withheld until after their relatives were notified, in accordance with Pentagon policy, it said.

