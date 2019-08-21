Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 20:29
 Two American service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the NATO press office said without elaborating.

The names of the U.S. service members killed in action were being withheld until after their relatives were notified, in accordance with Pentagon policy, it said.


