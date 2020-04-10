Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities will be locked down for two days from midnight to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry said on Friday, as the country's death toll from the epidemic rose above 1,000.

The move, which covers 31 provinces, scales up exiting curbs under which people under the age of 20 and senior citizens have been told to stay at home.

Ankara has also halted all international flights, restricted domestic travel, closed schools, bars and cafes and suspended mass prayers. But people have still be going to work to sustain economic activity.

The Ministry said the new curbs, full details were not immediately available, would remain in force until midnight on Sunday.