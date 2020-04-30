Two wounded in stabbing attack in Rosh Ha'ayin

Two people, one of whom is a police officer, were wounded in a stabbing attack in Rosh Ha'ayin on Thursday. The officer was called to respond to an incident and was stabbed, according to Israel Police, which added that the officer shot the attacker in self defense. The officer was stabbed in his leg and is reported to be in light condition.



The suspect allegedly stabbed another man in his 40s, who is reportedly in critical condition, before police arrived at the scene.



The alleged stabber is reportedly in critical condition. Police forces are at the scene to investigate the incident.