Tzofar farmers thank Netanyahu, will begin to cultivate new land

Farmers in the Arava Desert community of Tzofar, which will be returned to Jordan in April under the conditions of the peace treaty between Israel and that country, thanked Prime Minister Benjami Netanyahu on Sunday for approving a budget of 14 million NIS [USD 4 mil] to be used to cultivate fields currently owned by the Jewish National Fund for agricultural usage, a press release reported.The fields are located north of the community town of Sapir in the central Arava region. The budget is meant to be followed by another 8 million NIS following the approval of the 2020 budget.