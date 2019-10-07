Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UAE to lift Lebanon travel ban from Tuesday

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 21:50
DUBAI  - The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on its citizens traveling to Lebanon from Tuesday, UAE state news agency WAM said on Monday, as a Lebanese delegation visits Abu Dhabi seeking support for its ailing economy.

The UAE's close Gulf ally Saudi Arabia said in February it was lifting its own advice to citizens not to travel to Lebanon, where Gulf tourism was once a mainstay of the economy.


