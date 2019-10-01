Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK PM Johnson: No Irish border posts, but will need checks somewhere

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 10:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Britain is not proposing border posts along the frontier between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, but there will need to be checks somewhere, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.


Asked whether his government was proposing border posts located some distance from the boundary line itself, he said: "Absolutely not."
But he added: "In the end, a sovereign, united country must have a single customs territory. When the UK withdraws from the EU that must be the state of affairs that we have." 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 1, 2019
Putin may meet Exxon's chief in Moscow this week

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings