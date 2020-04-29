The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK reports Europe's second-highest coronavirus death toll

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2020 19:38
The United Kingdom now has Europe's second-highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures on Wednesday that cover fatalities in all settings, including in nursing homes.
Some 26,097 people died across the United Kingdom after testing positive for COVID-19 as of April 28 at 1600 GMT, Public Health England (PHE) said. That means the United Kingdom has had more COVID-19 deaths than France or Spain have reported.
"These more complete data will give us a fuller and more up to date picture of deaths in England and will inform the government's approach as we continue to protect the public," Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE, said.
Such a high UK death toll increases the pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government which is facing criticism from opposition parties for being too slow to impose a lockdown and too slow to introduce mass testing.
In mid-March, the government's chief scientific adviser said keeping the UK death toll below 20,000 would be a "good outcome."
Although international comparisons are difficult, the new figures confirm Britain's place among the European countries worst hit hardest by the pandemic.
Italy, which has the world's second-highest death toll after the United States, said on Wednesday that 27,682 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus.
Like Britain, its figures are based on deaths following positive coronavirus tests in all settings.
Spain reported 24,275 deaths from the coronavirus at the last count, less than Britain's new toll published on Wednesday. Still, Spain's population is around 20 million smaller so it has a higher prevalence of deaths per capita.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
WHO declines comment on remdesivir in COVID-19, hopes for best
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 08:12 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll passes 3,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 07:28 PM
Pompeo: US will not allow Iran to buy arms after UN embargo ends
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 07:14 PM
Palace with Austrian president's office evacuated after bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 06:31 PM
Pompeo: US believes China's labs working on contagious pathogens
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 05:47 PM
Guinea-Bissau prime minister and 3 ministers test positive for coronaviru
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 04:22 PM
Sweden's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 20,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 03:13 PM
Labour leader Starmer says 27,241 people have died in UK from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:35 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Baracoa, Cuba
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:14 PM
Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 5,957
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:11 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises to 325
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:33 PM
Beijing city govt to lower COVID-19 emergency response level
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:01 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 100,000 milestone
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 11:27 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:41 AM
Assistant to Pompeo welcomes Saudi announcement of ceasefire in Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:10 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by