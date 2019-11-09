Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Labour gains versus Conservatives - poll

By REUTERS
November 9, 2019 21:53
Britain's opposition Labour Party narrowed the margin by which it trails Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party by 4 percentage points, according to a poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer newspaper.

The poll put the Conservatives on 41%, down 1 percentage point on the previous poll a week ago, while Labour gained 3 percentage points to rise to 29%. The third-placed Liberal Democrats slipped to 15%.

The poll of 2,001 British adults was conducted between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, ahead of a national election due on Dec. 12.


