UK's Labour gains versus Conservatives - poll

Britain's opposition Labour Party narrowed the margin by which it trails Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party by 4 percentage points, according to a poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer newspaper.



The poll put the Conservatives on 41%, down 1 percentage point on the previous poll a week ago, while Labour gained 3 percentage points to rise to 29%. The third-placed Liberal Democrats slipped to 15%.

The poll of 2,001 British adults was conducted between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, ahead of a national election due on Dec. 12.

