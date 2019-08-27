Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UN official: The Situation in Gaza remains very fragile

By
August 27, 2019 19:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

“The situation in Gaza remains very fragile as violent incidents continue,” UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov told the Security Council in New York on Tuesday.

“Israel must calibrate its use of force and use lethal force only as a last resort, and only in response to imminent threats of death or serious injury. Hamas must prevent the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israel. It must ensure that protests at the fence remain peaceful and prevent provocations,” he said.


