UN official: The Situation in Gaza remains very fragile

“The situation in Gaza remains very fragile as violent incidents continue,” UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov told the Security Council in New York on Tuesday.



“Israel must calibrate its use of force and use lethal force only as a last resort, and only in response to imminent threats of death or serious injury. Hamas must prevent the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israel. It must ensure that protests at the fence remain peaceful and prevent provocations,” he said.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });