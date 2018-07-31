U.N. plans meeting on Syrian constitution Committee with Iran, Russia, Turkey

Breaking news.
GENEVA, - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria plans talks with Iran, Russia and Turkey in September to start finalizing the composition of the body intended to draft a new Syrian constitution, a statement said on Tuesday.
Staffan de Mistura, attending two-day talks with the three powers in Russia, has received lists from the Assad government and opposition on proposed candidates for the Constitutional Committee.
"The Special Envoy looks forward to holding formal consultations (with the three countries) ... very early in September in Geneva, in order to begin to finalize the constitutional committee," the statement said.