"This is a very chilling decision which should terrify every Zionist and every Jew in New York," head of Betar US Ronn Torossian told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday. This comes after the New York Attorney General ordered the Zionist activist group to cease its campaign "of violence" in the city or face paying a $50,000 fine.

While labeled "far right" by many figures and groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, Torossian said that Betar is a mainstream Zionist organization, following the vision of Ze'ev Jabotinsky. He stressed that Betar is headquartered in the Likud building, and many prominent Likud figures (such as Ofir Akunis and Danny Danon) were raised in the Betar movement.

He stressed that, despite the settlement with the AG (who accused Betar of "bias-motivated harassment and violence designed to terrorize communities"), Betar never signed any confession of guilt, and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Torossian told the Post that Betar was served a cease and desist letter in March 2025, after which it "voluntarily agreed to halt operations in NY, as we are active in Delaware.

Torossian said the "whole idea that we targeted random Palestinians and Muslims [is wrong]," adding "what they are saying is you can't counter people who attack synagogues."

A PRO-ISRAEL rally takes place at Times Square in New York City, May 2021, during Operation Guardian of the Walls. The writer poses the question: Are Jewish Americans supportive of Israel? (credit: David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters)

He also pointed out that Betar US was established after October 7 as a response to the growing threat to the Diaspora Jewish community. "What they are saying is that the most active group physically helping Zionists in NYC can't operate in NYC."

Zionist group Betar US hit with NY AG enforcement order

"Betar is one of the few to not just be keyboard warriors, but actually do something. We have always defended Jews with our bodies. What is being said here is you can't protect your synagogue, you can't fight back."

"This decision is not about Betar, it's not about Zionism, it's not about Israel, it's not about Netanyahu, and it's not about the IDF. It's about the fact that the attorney general and the mayor stand with Palestine. The state of NY proudly and openly stands with Palestine."

Torossian also had harsh words for Israeli academic and activist Shai Davidai, who praised the AG's decision.

"The ADL and Davidai are radical left-wingers," he told the Post.

Torossian also condemned those who drew comparisons between Betar and groups like Within Our Lifetime, a radical pro-Hamas group that calls for globalized intifada.

"They walk around the streets praising Hamas, praising Hezbollah. It appears the AG investigated our tweets and social media. So we can't call someone a jihadi online, but they can go in the streets and chant support for Hamas and Hezbollah?"

"Zionists are in great danger in NYC, and in many other places in the world also," he added. "We at this point don't really see a clear path for Zionists to succeed in NYC."