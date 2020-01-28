The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US Embassy issues security warning for travel in Jerusalem, West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2020 20:14
The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a travel warning for the areas of Jerusalem and the West Bank, due to the widespread demonstrations called for following the unveiling of the "Deal of the Century."
The warning included "the areas of Jerusalem’s Old City surrounding the Damascus Gate, Herod’s Gate, Lion’s Gate and Chain Gate, Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount, and in the West Bank, to include but not limited to Bethlehem, Jericho, Qumran, Wadi Qelt, Al Auju, St. Geroniumus/Khogla Monastery, St. George Monastery, Nabi Musa, the Inn of the Good Samaritan and the parts of the Dead Sea that lie within the West Bank."US government officials and their families were expressly forbidden from traveling in any of the aforementioned areas, and US citizens are also encouraged to remain vigilant and exercise caution.
Jordan says two-state solution only path to Mideast peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:55 PM
Syrian government forces enter town south of Idlib city
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:54 PM
Britain says US Middle East peace plan could be positive step
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:18 PM
France has a fourth confirmed coronavirus case - France Info radio
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 07:55 PM
Hamas slams Trump’s speech as ‘Aggressive nonsense’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 07:45 PM
US says nothing off the table on China travel curbs amid virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 07:40 PM
Tel Aviv hands over the Eurovision key to Rotterdam
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 06:58 PM
MK Tibi: Who said Palestinians must solve Trump’s problems?
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 06:46 PM
US military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 05:42 PM
Turkey says to retaliate against any attack by Syrian government on Idlib observation posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 05:19 PM
Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib - war monitor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 04:05 PM
IDF forces arrest a man who crossed into Israel from Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 04:05 PM
Ryanair warns of job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:22 PM
Give Lebanon's cabinet a chance, say Christian religious leaders
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:06 PM
Japan confirms first case of coronavirus not related to Wuhan travel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 12:16 PM
