US Embassy issues security warning for travel in Jerusalem, West Bank

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a travel warning for the areas of Jerusalem and the West Bank, due to the widespread demonstrations called for following the unveiling of the "Deal of the Century."The warning included "the areas of Jerusalem’s Old City surrounding the Damascus Gate, Herod’s Gate, Lion’s Gate and Chain Gate, Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount, and in the West Bank, to include but not limited to Bethlehem, Jericho, Qumran, Wadi Qelt, Al Auju, St. Geroniumus/Khogla Monastery, St. George Monastery, Nabi Musa, the Inn of the Good Samaritan and the parts of the Dead Sea that lie within the West Bank."US government officials and their families were expressly forbidden from traveling in any of the aforementioned areas, and US citizens are also encouraged to remain vigilant and exercise caution.