U.S. House could kick off impeachment hearings next week -CNN

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 22:27
WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee could open hearings as early as next week in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Friday, citing an interview with the panel's chairman.

"We will move as expeditiously as possible," Adam Schiff said, according to the broadcaster. "But we have to see what witnesses are going to make themselves available and what witnesses are going to require compulsion."Schiff said subpoenas could be issued and depositions taken as early as next week as well, CNN reported.


