June 21 2018
Tammuz, 8, 5778
U.S. House votes to defeat conservative immigration bill

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 21:22
WASHINGTON - The US House of Representatives on Thursday defeated a Republican bill designed to significantly reduce visas for legal immigration into the United States and to temporarily protect illegal "Dreamer" youths from deportation.

The House defeated the measure on a vote of 193-231 as a group of Republicans joined Democrats to sink the plan.

The House had been scheduled to vote on a second immigration bill on Thursday that could appeal to more Republicans, but Republican leaders postponed consideration of that measure until Friday as they sought to build more support, according to a senior House Republican aide.


June 21, 2018
