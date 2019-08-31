U.S. Treasury: Those aiding Adrian Darya 1 risk being sanctioned

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action on Friday against the oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, its Captain Akhilesh Kumar, and anyone aiding it.



The tanker is believed by the US to help Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to ship and transfer oil, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in a press release by the Treasury.



“Anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned,” she said.

