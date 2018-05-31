May 31 2018
U.S.-backed SDF says military solution will not work in Syria

By REUTERS
May 31, 2018 17:53
BEIRUT - A spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), responding to earlier comments by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said on Thursday that a military solution "is not a solution that can lead to any result."

"Any military solution, as far as the SDF is concerned, will lead to more losses and destruction and difficulties for the Syrian people," spokesman Kino Gabriel added in a voice message to Reuters.

Assad said in an interview broadcast on Thursday that the state would recover the swathe of northern and eastern Syria controlled by the SDF, either through negotiations or force.


