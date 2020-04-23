The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US coronavirus deaths top 47,000 after near-record increase day before

By REUTERS  
APRIL 23, 2020 00:30
US coronavirus deaths topped 47,000 on Wednesday after rising by a near-record single-day number the previous day, according to a Reuters tally.
A University of Washington model, often cited by the White House, projected a total of nearly 66,000 US coronavirus deaths by Aug. 4, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, US deaths could reach 50,000 later this week.
The first US coronavirus death occurred weeks earlier than previously believed, according to California county health officials who saved tissue samples for weeks until they could be tested. The first US death was on Feb. 6, instead of Feb. 29, they reported.
In the weeks since, the US death toll has soared to the highest in the world.
US deaths totaled 47,050 on Wednesday, with the day's count about 1,800 and some states have yet to report. US deaths increased by 2,792 on Tuesday alone, just shy of a peak of 2,806 deaths in a single day on April 15.
New York state, the epicenter of the US outbreak, reported 474 new deaths on Wednesday, the smallest increase since April 1. Some nearby states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported record single-day deaths tolls on Tuesday.
Health officials have said that deaths are a lagging indicator of the outbreak, coming weeks after patients fall sick, and do not mean stay-at-home restrictions are failing to slow the spread of the virus.
The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at over 830,000. Cases rose 20,000 so far on Wednesday and were on track to continue the slow but steady decline seen throughout April.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps taken by a handful of Republican-led US states, including Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, to start reopening their economies despite warnings of a potential fresh surge of coronavirus infections.
UTJ holds shortest negotiations in Israel’s political history – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 10:50 PM
Delta Airlines to resume flights to Israel in May - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 10:08 PM
France registers 14th consecutive decline in intensive care patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 09:12 PM
Abbas: Palestinian peace accords void if Israel annexes West Bank
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 08:12 PM
Attacks in Afghanistan kill dozens of civilians, security force members
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 07:09 PM
Two arrested during anti-coronavirus regulations protest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 07:00 PM
Israel's banks to open additional branches on Thursday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 04:10 PM
Health Ministry: Don’t lockdown Muslims during Ramadan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 03:24 PM
Total of 69 UK health service staff have died of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 02:37 PM
Trump to sign executive order on immigration on Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 02:35 PM
Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 94 to 5,391
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 01:52 PM
Oil hits lowest this century as coronavirus crisis hammers demand
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 12:39 PM
Spain to let children out, aims for lockdown easing by late May
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 12:35 PM
China reports 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland, up from day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2020 12:34 PM
Coronavirus patient prematurely gives birth to twins, one of them dies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/22/2020 12:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by