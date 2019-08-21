Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. envoy Biegun turns down Russia post to focus on N.Korea denuclearization

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 06:30
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday he will not take up the post of ambassador to Russia in order to focus on making progress on the denuclearizaion of North Korea.

Biegun, in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials, said the United States is prepared to restart talks with North Korea as soon as North Korea is ready.


