U.S. likely to toughen sanctions on Russia -secretary Perry

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Saturday that Washington will most likely continue to toughen sanctions on Russia after its annexation of Ukraine's territory of Crimea in 2014.



Perry was speaking in Warsaw after meeting with Polish and Ukrainian politicians.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });