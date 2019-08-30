U.S. sanctions two people, three companies related to North Korea

The United States imposed sanctions on two individuals from Taiwan and three Chinese firms for activities tied to North Korea, according to the U.S. Treasury.



It also sanctioned the Shang Yuan Bao ship flying under a Panama flag.

