U.S. secretary of state, Qatari foreign minister discuss terror financing

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday discussed Qatar's efforts on countering terrorism financing, the State Department said.



"The secretary commended the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s continued efforts on counterterrorism and countering terrorism financing," the department said in a statement. In the phone call, Pompeo also emphasized President Donald Trump's "desire to see the Gulf dispute eased and eventually resolved, as it benefits Iran," it said.



