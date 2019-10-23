U.S. tells Turkey withdrawal of Kurdish fighters complete

Breaking news.
ANKARA - The United States told Turkey the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from the "safe zone" Ankara demands in northern Syria was complete, the Turkish defense ministry said in a statement early on Wednesday.
The statement added there was no need to initiate another operation outside the current area of operation at this stage.
Under a truce brokered by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Turkey had agreed to a 5-day ceasefire in northern Syria, which expired on Tuesday.
