U.S. tells Turkey withdrawal of Kurdish fighters complete

ANKARA - The United States told Turkey the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from the "safe zone" Ankara demands in northern Syria was complete, the Turkish defense ministry said in a statement early on Wednesday.



The statement added there was no need to initiate another operation outside the current area of operation at this stage.

Under a truce brokered by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Turkey had agreed to a 5-day ceasefire in northern Syria, which expired on Tuesday.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });