U.S. warns citizens from traveling to Saudi Arabia

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 11:23
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The U.S. State Department called on American citizens to "exercise increased caution" while traveling to Saudi Arabia, a travel advisory posted on its website said on Wednesday.

U.S. Mission personnel and their families are not permitted to use the airport in Abha without Chief of Mission approval, the note added. Abha airport has been frequently attacked by drones and missiles launched from Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi group.


