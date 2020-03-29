US warns citizens in Israel to return home now

The United States warned its citizens in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza to return home now or be prepared to remain where they are for an “indefinite period of time.”Only United Airlines has flights from Ben Gurion Airport to the United States and that is “subject to change at any time,” the US Embassy warned in a statement it published on Sunday.“To the best of our knowledge, there are no flights available at this time from Ben Gurion Airport to other destinations which may provide connections to the United States,” the Embassy said. It noted that El Al had temporarily suspended its lights until April 4.“Further cancellations and suspensions can occur with little or no warning, making availability limited and unpredictable,” the Embassy said.Earlier this month the US issued a similar global warning to all its citizens.