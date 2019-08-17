U.S. warrant issued for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
WASHINGTON - A U.S. court has issued a warrant for the seizure of an Iranian tanker seized in Gibraltar along with its cargo of crude oil, a court document showed on Friday.
The oil tanker Grace 1, the oil it carries and $995,000 are subject to forfeiture based on a complaint by the U.S. government, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu said in a news release.
