U.S. warrant issued for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

WASHINGTON - A U.S. court has issued a warrant for the seizure of an Iranian tanker seized in Gibraltar along with its cargo of crude oil, a court document showed on Friday.





The oil tanker Grace 1, the oil it carries and $995,000 are subject to forfeiture based on a complaint by the U.S. government, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu said in a news release.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });