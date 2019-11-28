U.S. warships in South China Sea "detrimental to regional peace": China

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 17:19
Actions of warships of the United States in the South China Sea are detrimental to regional peace and "highly provoking," said Ren Guoqiang, spokesman of China's National Defense Ministry, at press conference in Beijing on Thursday.
On November 20, the littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords of the U.S. Navy willfully entered the waters adjacent to some islands and reefs in China's Nansha Islands without the Chinese government's permission. On the morning of November 21, U.S. missile destroyer Wayne E. Meyer entered the territorial waters of China's Xisha Islands without authorization.Ren called them "provoking actions" which are highly dangerous.
"The United States is a violator of international laws and rules, a disturber of peace and stability in the South China Sea, a destructor of both Chinese and American front-line soldiers' lives and safety, and a trouble maker for the China-U.S. relationship and military ties. The Chinese army will as always take any necessary means to safeguard national sovereignty and security, and maintain stability and peace in the South China Sea," said Ren.
This month also witnessed the meeting between the Chinese defense minister and his U.S. counterpart in Thailand and China-U.S. joint drill on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Ren said the China-U.S. military ties have remained generally stable.
"Cooperation is the only correct choice for China and the United States. We hope the U.S. side can work towards the Chinese side, adhere to the overall orientation of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, strengthen strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation and properly handle differences to effectively make the bilateral military ties an anchor of bilateral relationship," said Ren.
