Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Thursday that he and his country’s delegation would give up their seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum later in the day in Yad Vashem in favor of Holocaust survivors.He wrote on his Facebook account that he and the delegation would participate in all planned activities but that seats at the main event should go to those who deserve them the most. However, Yad Vashem criticized Zelensky's decision. In a statement, Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Center stated that is was explauned to the president that the survivors contacted in previous days had already responded and that it would not be possible to contact others in the current situation."His is decision is puzzling, and it is a pity to take such a step in an event called 'Remember the Holocaust to fight anti-Semitism'," the statement added.Israeli ministers Ze’ev Elkin, Ofir Akunis, Yifat Shasha-Biton, Rafi Peretz, Tzachi Hanegbi and Amir Ohana also gave up their seats, as did Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman and interim Prime Minister’s Office Director General Ronan Peretz.