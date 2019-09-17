United Torah Judaism and Yamina to recommend Netanyahu for PM

MK Moshe Gafni of the United Torah Judaism party said Tuesday after the initial polling results were published that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him, at which point Gafni told Netanyahu that UTJ plans on continuing their alliance with Netanyahu.



Netanyahu also spoke with Naftali Bennett of Yamina and confirmed that they will be recommending him to President Reuven Rivlin for the role of Prime Minister.



