West Bank checkpoints to shut down during the elections

A spokesperson for the IDF said that in accordance with the elevated security assessment and orders from the state department, there will be a complete shutdown of all checkpoints in the Judea and Samaria area, starting Monday at midnight, following Tuesday's election.



The checkpoint will reopen at midnight on Wednesday, in accordance with the security assessment and normal checkpoint schedule.During the shutdown, passage will be approved only in humanitarian or medical crises, and with approval from local government in Judea and Samaria.



