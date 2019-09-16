Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

West Bank checkpoints to shut down during the elections

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
September 16, 2019 15:40
A spokesperson for the IDF said that in accordance with the elevated security assessment and orders from the state department, there will be a complete shutdown of all checkpoints in the Judea and Samaria area, starting Monday at midnight, following Tuesday's election.

The checkpoint will reopen at midnight on Wednesday, in accordance with the security assessment and normal checkpoint schedule.During the shutdown, passage will be approved only in humanitarian or medical crises, and with approval from local government in Judea and Samaria.


