May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
White House: U.S. still hopeful for North Korea summit

By REUTERS
May 16, 2018 15:46
WASHINGTON - The United States is still hopeful about a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but also prepared for a tough negotiation process, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

"We're still hopeful that the meeting will take place and we'll continue down that path, but at the same time we've been prepared that these could be tough negotiations," Sanders said in an interview with Fox News. "The president is ready if the meeting takes place. If it doesn't, we'll continue the maximum pressure campaign that's been ongoing."


May 16, 2018
IDF strikes Hamas position in Gaza in response to fire on Israeli forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF

