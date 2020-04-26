The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

White House considering replacing Health chief Alex Azar

By REUTERS  
APRIL 26, 2020 04:55
President Donald Trump's administration is considering replacing its secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported on Saturday.
A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, denied it and said the HHS under Azar continues to lead on a number of the president's priorities."Any speculation about personnel is irresponsible and a distraction from our whole-of-government response to COVID-19," Deere said.
The Journal, citing six people familiar with the discussions, said frustration with Azar was growing but the administration was reluctant to make big changes while the country was seeking to stop the virus, which has killed more than 53,000 people in the United States.
Politico said the short list of names to replace Azar included Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator; Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Seema Verma and deputy HHS Secretary Eric Hargan.
Asked for a response, HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said: "Secretary Azar is busy responding to a global, public health crisis and doesn't have time for palace intrigue."
Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, but keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 04:28 AM
Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 02:31 AM
Britain's PM Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, office says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 01:46 AM
French PM to present plan to unwind coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:29 AM
Spain to allow outdoor exercise as kids prepare for taste of freedom
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:04 AM
US CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 10:34 PM
58-year-old man dies of coronavirus days after his wife
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 09:32 PM
France's coronavirus death toll rises by 369 to 22,614
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 08:45 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,706, with 2,861 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 07:49 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 17
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 07:27 PM
Cuomo: New York to expand coronavirus testing at pharmacies
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 07:23 PM
20-year-old severely injured in four wheeler accident
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/25/2020 06:20 PM
Tel Aviv apartment building catches fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 06:18 PM
UK coronavirus death toll in hospital rises to 20,319
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/25/2020 05:32 PM
Nine injured in shooting incident near Nazareth
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/25/2020 05:10 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by